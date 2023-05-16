EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

When Francia Marquez set foot in Gabon on her first tour as Vice President, she was received with military honors and with great joy, as she was the first Afro-descendant woman Vice President of Colombia to visit this country. While the relevance of this meeting has been criticized in Colombia and Latin America, the delegations of Gabon, South Africa and Kenya have welcomed with open arms the proposals for a bilateral environmental and trade agenda with a gender focus and guarantees of citizen mobility between these countries and the latin american continent. The journey of the Colombian environmental activist and one of the main referents of the Afro movement is also essential to rethink the democratic leadership of our times.

The vice president’s visit is not only a diplomatic priority for the current government, but it is also a meeting that could mark a before and after in the face of the recurring problem of the absence of new leadership in the current democracies of the world. As seen in less than a year in office, Francia Márquez embodies a new face in Colombian and Latin American politics.

In the current context of the region, where there seem to be no new transformative figures in politics —to the point of having to go back to old recipes like the current Brazilian president Lula Da Silva—, Márquez embodies a new voice on the Latin American progressive scene. Woman, Afro, close to community-based organizations, Márquez represents a sector of the country that has historically not been allowed to participate in public decisions in Colombia. Her presence constitutes a new tab on the board of regional progressivism.

Much can be said about her tenure in just over nine months as vice president, but it is clear that Márquez is especially characterized by her vindication of her roots and her past. Hence, the general meaning of its view to African countries is not only the renewal of Colombia’s diplomatic relations with territories that share much of our history. This meeting aims to connect her roots with a past of emancipation, community leadership and pan-Africanism.

Márquez gives a conference during his visit to Nairobi.

DANIEL IRUNGU (EFE)

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The search for what the Ghanaian philosopher Kwame Nkrumah called the “sense of uniqueness in the African” is perhaps one of the main reasons for the reception in the countries of East and South Africa. The origins of what is known as pan-Africanism occurred around the 50s and 60s, when Ghana achieved its first sub-Saharan independence, under the ideas of autonomy, union and the fight against colonial racism. And it is based on the pillars of twinning and defense of what is African, with the intention of achieving the unity of the continent under a single state entity.

Structural ideas in Márquez’s political commitment such as “Ubuntu” or “I am because we are”, in their more community root, were also originating in Africa. Hence, as a pilgrimage, in a gesture of gratitude, she wanted to rediscover that political foundation and the raison d’être of her social movement. Not because she had lost it, but because she needs to reconnect with the territories that generated support for the community, the passion for the defense of the rights of nature and the evident commitment to the inclusion of underrepresented populations.

His agenda on ethnic equality and the need to move towards an anti-racist, anti-colonialist and anti-patriarchal peace not only provide a new air to Latin America, but also to Africa. The absence of new leadership in spaces of power is not only a phenomenon that impacts our region, but is also very present in the African context. The pan-Africanist dream of more than 60 years, of autonomy and liberation, seems to have stalled at least because of the current state of democracies on this continent.

Examples of aging senior leaders such as Equatorial Guinea with its 80-year-old president Teodoro Obiang, Cameroon with 90-year-old Paul Biya, and Uganda with Yoweri Museveni, 78, who also strengthens his authoritarianism by signing the entry into anti-homosexual law in force in this country, are just a sample of the old-fashioned, masculine and, in some cases, authoritarian leadership of African countries. There also seems to be a pattern of permanence in power, taking into account that, for example, the Ugandan president has been governing for more than 26 years, the head of the Executive of Equatorial Guinea, for more than 43, and that of Cameroon, for more than four decades. It is enough to take a look at other leaders on the African continent to determine that the ideas of pan-Africanism, Ubuntu and community leadership have taken a backseat to the needs for greater security and development on the continent.

Márquez (center) takes a tour with Kenyan authorities through the Museum of the Judiciary, in Nairobi, this Monday. TONY KARUMBA (AFP)

But, despite the fact that these high leaders have been monopolizing spaces in power for years, innovative leaderships in African countries are consolidating, in turn, in the neighborhoods, the streets and daily life. Community and neighborhood leaders do not claim to embody messianisms in their daily work and try to make an effort to represent many realities to the people, of many “commons”. They do see the importance of constantly talking “with their people”, of maintaining a direct dialogue with the needs of those closest to them.

Young people from marginalized neighborhoods in East African countries have been organizing to form citizen assemblies called “barazas”, citizen councils and social and political activism, in a search for decentralization of power and raising citizen voices. They are leaders who know that democracy requires a less egocentric and more deliberative exercise; of a less individualistic and more collective exercise; of a scenario that understands the diversity and complexity of different realities and goes from “said to fact”.

Francia Márquez challenges the African democratic leaderships, confronting the past of autonomy, union and liberation with the current state of their democracies. The need to return to those pan-Africanist values, with innovative voices on the rise, allows the African and Latin American continent to exchange future perspectives and demonstrate that it is not that there is a lack of leadership in the world’s democracies, but rather that there has been no space for voices like the of Márquez reach public power.