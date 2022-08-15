The Vice President France Marquez Mina met in Cali with a group of players from the professional League, among them, Catherine Usme, who gave him the autographed shirt of the Colombia selection.

Godmother of women’s football

France with Catalina Usme.

Colombian soccer players asked France to be the godmother of women’s soccer, given its commitment to gender equality.

“It is an honor to be the godmother of you who are warriors, thank you! I will continue to accompany them and fight for the dignity of women, not only in football, but in all sports, demanding their labor rights, respect and zero violence within sports clubs,” said the Vice President.

Also at the meeting was Tulio Gomezmaximum owner of America, and the DT of the female America, Andres Usmecurrent champion DT.

Likewise, he highlighted the effort of the soccer players to raise the name of Colombia. “They are making history and opening a path for all the girls who dream, when they grow up, to reach the professional teams, we want them to find in soccer and in sports in general, an opportunity to get ahead,” he said.

Thinking about the women’s league

The Colombian soccer players hope that the strengthened Professional Women’s League will materialize as a reality, as they have been asking and demanding with results.

The players are waiting for Dimayor to confirm what the championship will be like from 2023, after the initiative to have competition all year.

Women’s football also awaits the support of the sports minister, María Isabel Urrutia, who has also expressed her idea of ​​supporting the League.

SPORTS

More sports news