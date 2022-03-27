Francia Márquez, this Friday after registering his candidacy for the vice presidency of Colombia. STRINGER (REUTERS)

This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter of EL PAÍS America that deals with news and ideas with a gender perspective. To receive it every Sunday you can subscribe in this link.

Francia Márquez did not have to change her discourse to become, as she is today, the most important woman in Colombian politics. Her coherence has her at the gates of the vice presidency. The candidate that accompanies her, Gustavo Petro, leads the polls and although there are still several months to go before the elections that will define the winning duo of the presidential elections, Francia Márquez’s is already a victory. Her vote in the primaries on March 13 was surprising: she obtained more than 700,000 votes. She surpassed politicians who had already been mayors, governors and even a former minister. Márquez’s experience is different and that is why she has set a milestone. Her trajectory has not been within the circles of traditional power but rather by confronting them with her fight against mining, with her defense for rivers, for life. Her speech is simple, but powerful.

Francia Márquez is the politician who goes beyond the script, who uses inclusive language, who speaks of mothers who are heads of households, like her, of those who have been domestic workers, like her, of those who have been victims of the conflict, like her, and of those who have suffered racism, also like her. Francia Márquez, 40, represents minorities. With her, Colombia listens for the first time to someone in politics who knows what the people who have been excluded think and need because she herself has lived it. “Reaching the Presidency is not the end, the end is to put this country in dignity”, she has repeated since she entered the electoral race. Her speech is the same as that of the girl we have seen in the videos that this week have dusted on social networks. Her claims, which first made her known in Cauca, her region, are the same ones that led her to win the Goldman Prize, the Nobel Prize for the environment, in 2018, and that now have her as a relevant figure. in national politics.

“I think it is time to turn the page on racial and gender injustices. We were told that politics was for men and housework for women, but we have to break with that, ”she said in an interview with this newspaper in February 2021, when she was not so well known. Few knew who Francia Márquez was, but the reality of Colombia made her name begin to be heard shortly after, especially among the youngest. Last year’s social protests, which mobilized hundreds of people demanding change, made her a popular character throughout the country. The clamor for a fairer place that was heard in the streets was the same one that she had been encouraging for years. Journalist Catalina Oquendo recalled in this article when she managed to organize 80 women from her community and she walked with them for ten days until she arrived in Bogotá to denounce illegal gold mining. It was a resistance march that stood in front of Congress to be heard. What the young people of the marches experienced, France had also experienced, perhaps for this reason it was one of the few politicians that could approach the front line of the demonstrations, where not everyone was received.

“Each Colombian, in its diversity, from the regions, from each territory, made it possible for us to be here,” she said moved this week when she was presented as the vice-presidential candidate by the left-wing movement Historical Pact “How am I not going to cry , if I represent the black women of this country?”, she said excitedly. Francia Márquez has power because she resisted. She never wanted to leave Colombia despite the fact that her fight for her environment has meant facing multinationals, receiving threats and being a victim of attacks. “Here I have my navel planted”, she usually says to explain why she preferred to stay. Perhaps she knew that her presence was necessary to “transgress the patriarchal, racist and classist establishment”, as she said a year ago, when she questioned that politics in this country lacked women.

Our recommendations of the week

Victoria Rodríguez Ceja is the first female governor in the history of Banco de México, her performance should not be overshadowed by the president See also Wakker Dier: This is the most veiled word of atrocities in the livestock industry The sanctions will be higher by 33% if the diffusion has to do with content of women, girls, boys, adolescents or people with disabilities. The film, the studio’s first to be directed, written and produced by women, hits on a clever metaphor about puberty. A multigenerational network of Mexican girls, adolescents, and adults who dream of different futures is the protagonist of this photographic series that seeks to decentralize the gaze regarding the struggle of women in Mexico. The resistance is expressed and lived beyond the capital. Their struggle forms, in some way, a call to change the present so that those who come have different lives. “Writers have not been forgotten, which is something unconscious, but silenced, something premeditated,” says the Bolivian author. EL PAÍS talks with directors Alejandra Márquez, Luna Marán, Elena Pardo and Ángeles Cruz about their experiences, challenges, obstacles and paths to making films in Mexico. The tennis player leaves the courts weeks after winning the Australian Open in her country: “I no longer have the physical or emotional motivation that is needed.”

Some suggestions:

➡️ A woman to follow, by Almudena Barragán:

If you don’t know her yet, she is Cecilia Flores. Three years ago she created, together with other women, the collective ‘Searching Mothers of Sonora‘ to find their missing. It was May 10, the day that Mexicans celebrate Mother’s Day. Cecilia is looking for her two sons, Alejandro and Marco Antonio, raised by organized crime in Sinaloa and Sonora. At first, the searching mothers were very few and had almost no tools. They retransmitted all their searches through Facebook to document the discoveries they were making in the desert. After a few years, 2,000 people are part of this search engine network. Their goal is to find the nearly 5,000 missing people in Sonora alone, but they also collaborate with families from other states who come to them to track down wherever there is a clue that there is a clandestine grave. In total, Mexico has almost 90,000 missing persons.

These women use picks and shovels to dig up their dead. Often the only thing that remains of their relatives is a carcass of bloody clothing, a shoe, a wallet… For this reason, Cecilia assured in this interview with EL PAÍS that she needs to hug her children again “even if it is in a handful of bones”.

Flores says that during these years, the Searching Mothers have found 672 people in graves and another 300 alive, whom they have reconnected with their families. “Good, bad, guilty or innocent are our children and I will go to hell to look for them,” repeats this woman full of courage. Not even that time when a hitman pointed his gun at her head and ordered her to kneel, she did not give up her efforts to find Alejandro and Marco Antonio. “I thought they were going to kill me, so I looked the one who was pointing at me in the eye and told him: If you are going to kill me, shoot me in the front and think of your mother because she, the day you disappear, will be looking for you like me. I’m looking for my children.”

📽️ A film, by Beatriz Guillén:

the worst person in the world (2021, Joaquim Trier). Julie is about to turn 30 and works in a bookstore. She started Medicine and dropped out, Psychology and dropped out, Photography and dropped out. She is in a deep and stable relationship that she loves and needs to run from as well. Julie’s life goes on: facing the vertigo and the abyss of each stranger who asks her what she wants to do in the next few years. Like many—perhaps like all—Julie searches and goes on, goes on and on. She doesn’t know—yet—what she wants to find herself, does she need to know? This film challenges you, it yells at your face, it asks you questions for which you have no answers, it hurts and moves you, it also makes you laugh. I went to see it with a friend of hers and she, feeling fully identified, wrote at the end: “The Julies who felt like the worst people and the best on the same day. The Julies who needed to see this movie.” For the Julies of the world —which perhaps we all are—, run to see her.

Thank you very much for joining us and until next Sunday! (If you have been sent this newsletter and want to subscribe to receive it in your email, you can do so here).