Colombian environmental leader Francia Márquez, in an image from 2018. Iñaki Makazaga

Colombian environmentalist Francia Márquez is not afraid of anything. It has faced multinational companies that have wanted to enter the territories of indigenous and Afro-descendants, criminal groups that have tried to displace their community with illegal mining, and politicians who have refused to acknowledge the abandonment in which they have for years left to his town Suárez (Cauca), in the Colombian Pacific. She is an Afro leader who in the last 12 years – she is 39 – learned to live under threat without the justice worrying about investigating who is behind the harassment. She has been attacked with guns and grenades, harassed with calls and messages on her phone. “Not even giving the authorities the numbers of those who have threatened me have done something. They have everything to investigate, but they do nothing ”, he laments for Zoom.

His fight to protect the territory has cost him threats but has also given him recognition. In 2018, he was awarded the Goldman award, the most important for environmentalists. Márquez says that the best thing about having received it was the possibility of speaking outside what is happening in Colombia. “For many defenders, when there are no guarantees here, we only have the international community, which also has responsibility. The exile we are experiencing also comes from outside, from the multinationals ”. Francia Márquez has led the National Peace Council since last year and has presidential aspirations. And he says that Colombian politics need women who transgress the “patriarchal, racist and classist” establishment.

Question. What is an environmentalist facing in Colombia?

Answer. Mainly, to death. Colombia holds the world record for murders of environmental leaders. We are faced with a mean state run by people who do not want to give up their privileges, a country that condemns and exterminates those who think differently. That is what has made many territories, despite the end of the conflict [armado con las FARC], continue to be bathed in blood and may there be towns turned into mass graves. It is a country with deep scars that can only heal if it gives space to women, to young people, to communities that believe in peace. If we look at the electoral map we find that the majority of people who seek a political alternative are the ones who have suffered the most from violence. We have to listen to them.

P. You lead the National Peace Council. How do you see the implementation of the agreement that was intended to end a conflict of more than fifty years?

R. Communities want peace, they believe that dialogue is the most powerful tool we have as a wounded nation to take care of ourselves, to learn to recognize ourselves. The sad thing is that not everyone who is part of this agreement wants the same thing and at the end of the day we are still enemies to each other. When a government does not have a real political will to seek a negotiated solution to the conflict, it will continue to use armed confrontation, despite the fact that more than fifty years have shown us that it is useless, apart from displacing communities, violating human rights. .

P. Despite calls for the government to guarantee the protection of human rights defenders and environmental leaders, nothing changes. What has been missing so that they turn to look at them and heed their pleas?

R. There is a corrupt institution that is complicit in the violence we are experiencing. There is a link between armed violence and the economic development model, which makes Colombia the country with the most assassinated environmental leaders. There is no possibility of access to justice and when we do it is slow and ineffective. Impunity for the assassinations of leaders in Colombia is a reward for their perpetrators.

P. You have been persecuted, you have suffered several attacks, you have been a victim of displacement. Have you thought – like so many threatened Colombians – about seeking refuge outside the country?

R. I’ve tried, but leaving would be another way to die. Here I have my navel sown, I grew up in a community that taught me to think collectively, I could not walk away. Despite everything I think there is hope, this country can be a place where you can live. I want to dare to challenge the politics of death that has governed and work to change it.

P. That is why he aspires to the presidency.

R. I think it is time to turn the page on racial and gender injustices. We were told that politics was for men and housework for women, but we have to break with that. Although, I clarify, it is not enough to be a woman to achieve this, we have already seen that having a vice president does not mean that she is there to represent us or to eradicate the violence of which we are victims. Women have also served the establishment to strengthen a patriarchal, racist and class politics. I grew up in a context in which my mother lost her footprints by hand washing the clothes of women who were not aware of the mistreatment they subjected others to. As impoverished black women we have experienced different violence. We are increasingly aware of that. In the regions there are many women wanting to push for change, doing something to make this country better.

P. What do you think are the emergencies that must be addressed – in addition to protecting the leaders – in environmental matters in Colombia?

R. A change from the extractivist model to the sustainable model is urgent, prioritizing access to food, and strengthening agricultural production. We have land to produce and there are hungry people who can only eat once a day. We must also make a change in the anti-drug and prohibitionist police, help communities to integrate into the process of substituting illicit crops, allowing peasants to access licenses to produce cannabis because they have finally been the ones who they have suffered the consequences of anti-drug trafficking policies.

P. A few days ago, he sent a letter to the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, in which he highlighted the importance of redirecting the resources that that country allocates to anti-drug policy in Colombia. What do you expect from the United States Government on this issue?

R. The United States has sponsored a policy that has led to violations of human rights. Prohibitionism has only served to worsen the humanitarian crisis and conflict in this country. I wrote to the vice president with the hope that they would listen to us. Although we come from different contexts, as black women we are united by the fact that we come from men and women who were enslaved, I hope that they become aware of what we are experiencing in Colombia and that the United States, with the influence it has in this country, will push towards a change, starting with the anti-drug policy.