Bad news for Real Zaragoza. Francho Serrano has not trained this morning at the Ciudad Deportiva and is definitively absent against Tenerife, a major setback for Juan Ignacio Martínez, who cannot count on either Jaume Grau or Petrovic, and will be forced tomorrow to line up again to Zapater or Vada, whose performance in the last two days has been very poor.

Francho suffered a fibrillar rupture in the biceps femoris of his left leg on March 10 and he had trained with apparent normality throughout this week, but today his sensations were not the best, as he still had some muscular discomfort, and both JIM and the medical services have decided not to risk to avoid a relapse in a very dangerous area for a footballer, being the hitting area.

So in the end, Zaragoza only recovers Bermejo and Francés, who will make up the squad list that Real Zaragoza will provide around one in the afternoon.

The Zaragoza expedition will fly to Tenerife from the Aragonese capital at 12:55 p.m. and has an estimated landing time of 4:00 p.m. In Santa Cruz, the team will stay at the Hotel Silken Atlántida, where the players will remain concentrated until the match is played.

The return trip is scheduled for Sunday, with the flight leaving at 8:15 a.m. from Tenerife North airport and estimated arrival in Zaragoza at 12:15 p.m.