Francho Serrano has joined Real Zaragoza’s 21-player squad to face Eibar in Ipurúa tomorrow (6:15 p.m.). The youth squad, who was in Madrid yesterday to undergo complementary treatment to the one he is carrying out to recover from the fibrillar rupture in the biceps femoris of his left leg, although he has already been able to participate in the last two games, has trained today with normality in a rough session for him, since at the beginning of it he suffered a gap after a fortuitous clash with Jair. After being treated by the medical services, he has returned to work with a bandage on his head and has been able to complete the training without problems.

On the other hand, the absences in the call of Iván Azón stand out, recovering from a contracture that already prevented him from playing against Burgos, Álvaro Giménez, who suffers from an elongation in the soleus of his left leg that has prevented him from training in the last three days, and Álvaro Ratón, who has not yet fully recovered from a feverish process. To them must be added the absences of Vigaray, Jaume Grau and Nano Mesa.

Chavarría returns to the summons after completing his penalty match for accumulation of cards, while Guillermo Acín will be the second goalkeeper in Ipurúa. The other novelty is the midfielder of the subsidiary Isaiah.

The 21 summoned by Juan Ignacio Martínez who are traveling to Eibar this afternoon by road are Cristian Álvarez, Acín, Ángel López, Fran Gámez, Francés, Lluís López, Jair, Nieto, Lasure, Chavarría, Petrovic, Isaiah, Zapater, Francho, Vada, Eugeni, Bermejo, Borja Sáinz, Puche, Narváez and Sabin Merino.