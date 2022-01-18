The purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by Microsoft will not only cause Xbox Game Studios to substantially extend its force, but also a long list of properties has been added ranging from FPS, through a MOBA, strategy games, platformers and much, much more.

Although the purchase still needs to be completed, something that is expected to take place in fiscal year 2023, Activision, Blizzard and King properties will be part of Xbox in the future. In this way, in addition to series such as Halo, DOOM, Banjo-Kazooie, Game Studios will have at your fingertips:

From Activision:

-Call of Duty.

-Crash Bandicoot.

-Spyro the Dragon.

– Tony Hawks.

-Guitar Hero.

-Skylanders.

Blizzard:

-Devil.

-Overwatch.

-Warcraft.

-Heroes of the Storm.

-Starcraft.

-Heartstone.

King:

-Candy Crush Saga.

-Bubble Witch Saga.

-Farm Heroes Saga.

-Diamond Diaries Saga.

-Pet Rescue Saga.

With this, eSports divisions of Call of Duty, Overwatch and more will join Xbox. It will be interesting to see what Phil Spencer’s company will do once they have full control of this company. On related topics, Game Pass exceeds 25 million users. Similarly, you can learn more about the purchase of Activision Blizzard here.

Editor’s note:

These are the most important properties that will be part of Xbox. It’s certainly interesting to see that Crash Bandicoot, which started out as a PlayStation mascot, is now joining one of its main competitors. I just hope to see more Tony Hawk and Guitar Hero games.

Via: ActivisionBlizzard