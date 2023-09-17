Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/16/2023 – 18:32

The revenue of the franchise sector in Rio de Janeiro reached R$ 10.3 billion in the first half of this year, an increase of 17% compared to the same period last year, even surpassing the increase recorded by the national market, of the order of 15%. In terms of number of operations, the franchise market in Rio de Janeiro grew 4.1%, reaching 18,410 new units.

Another data that shows the recovery of the state as a whole was the opening of jobs in the sector. “We had 160 thousand new direct jobs.” The increase was 15.4% compared to the same period in 2022. On average, nine jobs are created per franchised unit, which results in 1.444 million indirect jobs added to the 160 thousand direct jobs in Rio de Janeiro. “We have a very positive recovery in our state”, he said this Tuesday (12) to Brazil Agency the president of the Brazilian Franchising Association Rio de Janeiro section (ABF RJ), Clodoaldo Nascimento.

In national terms, revenue increased 15%, from R$91.432 billion to R$105.107 billion, with a total of 1.612 million people directly employed. Clodoaldo Nascimento highlighted that multiplying this number by the average of nine jobs generated per unit, we obtain a total of around 11 million jobs created by the franchising in Brazil.

Trend

The president of ABF RJ analyzed that the development curve continues to grow and that the trend is positive. “The trend is towards expansion, even due to the stability of the economy that is beginning to be signaled.” According to him, people are resuming their social lives, post the Covid-19 pandemic, and are starting to go out and travel to other destinations. “So much so that the segments that had the most prominence were hotels and tourism, highlighting people’s desire to leave home and be able to go for a walk.”

Next are the health, beauty and well-being segments; food and food service (food away from home); and fashion. “We have numbers today that are much higher than pre-pandemic numbers, including nationally and not just in the state of Rio de Janeiro.” In terms of revenue, expansion in the first half of the year was 25% above the pre-pandemic period. “This makes us happy and really shows the strength of the franchise sector. In the state of Rio de Janeiro, Nascimento estimated that the increase compared to 2019 should be between 12% and 18%. The number has not yet been consolidated.

Clodoaldo Nascimento stated that among the Brazilian states, Rio de Janeiro is the one that has been presenting the best performance, which shows that not only the capital, but the interior, have been very positive for the opening of new franchises and, as a result , new jobs, increasingly improving revenue. The metropolitan region, the Lagos Region and Southern Fluminense have attracted many entrepreneurs.

Expo Franchising

The president of ABF RJ informed that there are affordable franchises for all budgets, starting at R$5,000, for so-called enterprises home based (home-based), up to R$2 million, which are macro franchises, such as anchor stores shopping malls. The topic will be the subject of a lecture at the 16th Expo Franchising ABF Rio, a traditional fair for the sector, which will take place from the 21st to the 23rd of this month, at Riocentro, in Barra da Tijuca, west of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. “Today we have countless possibilities for those who want to undertake and own their own business, whose growth is organized”.

The fair will bring new content. More than 20 startups (start-up companies) will talk about franchising and offer tools to entrepreneurs. There will be mentoring, podcasts (material in audio form), where not only exhibitors but visitors will be interviewed; in addition to renowned speakers in the market, providing information on how to open a franchise, precautions that should be taken, and the advantages of being a franchisee.

The 16th Expo Franchising will have more than 3 thousand square meters of area, with more than 100 brands from different segments on display. More than 15 thousand visitors are expected. Clodoaldo Nascimento recommended that people who want to enter the sector “open that franchise that you identify with. There’s nothing better than doing something you enjoy.”

In the assessment of governor Cláudio Castro, “the good results demonstrate the recovery of the sector and the economy of Rio de Janeiro, in addition to highlighting the high demand for franchise brands throughout the state”. For the state secretary of Economic Development, Vinicius Farah, the franchising It is fundamental not only because it generates billions of reais in investment and business. “The sector generates thousands of jobs for the population and represents an excellent opportunity for those looking to undertake”, he stated.