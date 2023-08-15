Beelieve bets on gradual growth strategies for companies based on strategies such as online advertisements

Digital marketing is closely associated with large companies such as Coke It is McDonalds. the entrepreneur Marcus Calixto decided to offer this service to the opposite segment: small businesses. He created the Beelievean agency that works on a franchise model.

The company was born in June 2021. Marcus used the experience he had with marketing to create the company. Now 36 years old, he hopes to have at least 150 franchisees and more than 20,000 customers over the next 5 years.

The idea of ​​investing in a franchise model to do the business came to get a kind of security for Beelieve, said the businessman. He claims that franchisees need to get customers to renew contracts with the brand. Thus, it would be a guarantee that the franchisee is always interested in growing.

The company helps the client to build a clear positioning for the company on the internet, especially on platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram. From there, the contractor can invest in online ads to expand the brand’s reach.

Marcus participated in PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneur Power. The program is presented by administrator Miguel Carvalho and shown on YouTube of Power360 always on Tuesday. It also airs on Canal Empreender, linked to Grupo Bandeirantes.

Watch (51min11):

Anyone interested in opening a Beelieve branch needs to contact the brand. Then, the business model will be presented. The citizen has 10 days to evaluate the proposal. According to ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association), the initial investment for the business is R$ 37,549.

Once the deal is closed, a 17-day marketing training will be held.

According to Marcus, the idea is that the franchisee can develop in the following way:

1st month: get at least 1 customer;

2nd month: at least 2;

3rd month: at least 3;

4th month: from then on, you must close 1 contract with a client per week.

If this goal is achieved, Marcus estimates that each franchisee’s revenue will be up to R$ 15,000 per month.

Beelieve has 33 employees. One of the company’s teams is solely responsible for looking for potential customers. They identify who needs marketing services to get in touch and show the possibilities for growth of each one with the services.

Marcus said that growth strategies and goals that can be achieved with the adoption of techniques will always be presented.

MARKET

The businessman reported that the digital advertising market is on the rise, as people are more knowledgeable about the subject. Currently, in his view, it is essential to invest in services like this in order to grow.

“Back then, the PME [pequeno e médio empreendedor] had difficulty understanding the need to invest in digital marketing”he said.

Marcus stated that his company’s business model is not based on an instant solution to increase a client’s visibility and revenue. According to him, it takes time to develop the identity of a small company.

BEELIEVE X-RAY