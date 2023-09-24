Survey by ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association) shows that revenue reached R$ 54.3 billion

The franchise market in Brazil registered a nominal growth of 12.9% in the 2nd quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. According to ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association), revenue increased from R$48.1 billion to R$54.3 billion. It is the 8th quarter of consecutive growth in the sector, which corresponds to around 2.7% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and directly employs more than 1.5 million people.

Compared to the 1st quarter of 2023, revenue increased by 15%. In the last 12 months, the increase was 15.2%. For the association, the results demonstrate the sustainable growth of the sector and confirm the expectations of market players.

Although inflationary pressure, difficulty in accessing credit, changing consumer habits and the consolidation of digital channels and innovation strategies are challenges, the president of ABF, Tom Moreira Leite, states that he is optimistic for the 2nd semester. The association projects an increase of 9.5% to 12% in revenue, 10% in the number of operations, 10% in job growth and 4% in network volume for the months of July to December 2023.

“We have positive expectations for the 2nd semester, marked by important dates for retail, mainly Black Friday and travel holidays. The beginning of falling interest rates and more positive macroeconomic prospects could help too”said Tom.

JOBS AND OPERATIONS

The workforce employed by the sector grew by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter of 2023, reaching 1.6 million direct workers. The rate was 1.5 million in the same period in 2022.

According to the survey, there was also an increase of 11,062 franchise units in Brazil, totaling 188,878 in operation. The index of open units rose 4% and the closing index rose 1.5%. Totaling a positive balance of 2.5%.

Tom stated that the numbers also show an increase in franchise operations in the interior of the country. “We understand that the movement of the sector to the interior and locations outside the Rio-São Paulo axis continues, including leveraged by the ease of digital resources”analyzed.

For the president, the pandemic brought greater competence in carrying out procedures remotely, including in capturing leads of franchisees and establishment of stores. “So much [é verdade] that the sector has reached the historic mark of being present in 62% of Brazilian municipalities”he declared.

The study also found that agribusiness has created new opportunities for the sector. According to the association, of the 10 states that grew the most in revenue from January to June, 6 of them have an economy favored by agribusiness, they are: Goiás, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Paraná, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul.