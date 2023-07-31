Francesco Vitulo lost his life at the age of 46, while he was stopped at a red light, a sudden illness left him no way out

Francesco Vitulo he lost his life at the age of 46, suddenly and unexpectedly, while waiting for the green light. He was inside his car, stopped in front of that red light, when a sudden illness hit him. No one could do anything to save his life.

Witnesses of the sad scene tried to help him, in vain. The events occurred in the municipality of Santa Margherita, in the province of Rovigo. Everyone knew him and in these hours they are remembering him as a kind man, a friend who is always ready for new initiatives.

The last farewell to Francesco Vitulo

A few days ago, the last farewell was celebrated inside the parish church of Sant’Egidio. Numerous relatives and friends who have decided to get together to say goodbye to Francesco Vitulo. No one expected such news, it happened suddenly and unexpectedly and left an unfillable void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him. The 46-year-old leaves behind his mother Maria Bruna and his two brothers, Luca and Paolo.

Francesco was also well known for being the son of the late manager of the former Eurospin, Franchino Vitulo.

What happened was a hard blow for the entire community, these are days of sadness and prayers for the man’s family, heartbroken by his unexpected disappearance. Francesco died during a normal day, while I was driving his car and was waiting for the red light to turn green. Life is sometimes unfair, no one expected such sad news, a sickness broke his life forever at only 46 years old.

The affection that the family is receiving from all those who knew Vitulo and who in these hours are remembering him as a person kind, smiling and always ready to accept and carry out any new local initiative.