Francesco Valdiserri, immediate rite for the 24-year-old who ran over him: the accusation is aggravated road homicide

The trial of the girl who ran over and killed Francesco Valdiserri will start on May 4th. The 24-year-old Chiara Silvestri will have to answer for aggravated road homicide for the tragic accident that took place on October 19 in via Cristoforo Colombo, after the judge for the preliminary investigations accepted the request for immediate rite made by the prosecutor Erminio Amelio.

The advice requested by the prosecutor confirmed that that evening the young woman was “driving the car in a state of alcoholic intoxication” and was “not negative for cannabinoids”. Her car was traveling at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour, compared to the limit of 50 set for that stretch of road. At the time of the accident, the 19-year-old victim was on the sidewalk with a friend who was unharmed. The defendant has been under house arrest since last October.