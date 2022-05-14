Without a shadow of a doubt Francesco Totti he is one of the most loved and respected footballers in the world of football. Recently, the daughter of the former Roma captain turned 15. On the occasion of her birthday, Ilary Blasi’s husband didn’t think twice about making him congratulations to his daughter. Let’s find out all the details together.

Francesco Totti never ceases to amaze all his fans. Following the numerous indiscretions on the alleged crisis with Ilary Blasi, the player ended up back in the center of the gossip. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip was one photo which he himself has published on social media.

Over the last few days, the daughter of the former Roma captain has accomplished 15 years. While mom Ilary Blasi is committed to Milan to conduct TheIsland Of The FamousTotti immediately took the opportunity to wish a happy birthday to Chanel.

The good wishes were conveyed through a photo posted on his Instagram profile. L’image in question portrays the footballer in the foreground while his daughter kisses him tenderly on the cheek. These were the words accompanying the caption:

My love, happy birthday! +15.

It goes without saying that the post in question has made the boom of like within a few hours. The gesture of the football player was appreciated by all his fans who commented on the photo with numerous compliments. Unlike Ilary Blasi who preferred to remain silent, the former captain celebrated Chanel’s birthday also through a series of photos posted on her Instagram Stories of her in which he wrote:

Me and you.

Francesco Totti’s family

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi are involved in wedding in 2005. The couple is very close to hers family which is made up of: the daughter Chanel who is now 15, the son Cristian who is 16 and is following the same path as his father and Isabel who turned 6 in March.