On the occasion of an interview given to the “Corriere della Sera”, Francesco Totti he made a shocking statement regarding his ex-wife. The couple, after twenty years of love and the birth of three children, separated and now everyone is wondering what will become of them.

About a year and a half after the separation of the presenter The Island of the Famous and Francesco Totti, the latter has returned to speak regarding his previous one love life. In addition to talking about his career and his professional future, the former Roma captain released a few declaration unpublished on his ex wife.

Reached by the microphones of “Corriere della Sera”, Totti stated that he wanted to be able to find a equilibrium with his ex-wife for the Well their children:

The two of us spent twenty years together, with many very beautiful moments. Now I would just like us to find a balance between us capable of protecting the boys who are the greatest reason, for both of us, for love



Although the two have now taken two different paths, Totti recalled how important it was love story who lived with Ilary Blasi. These were the words with which he concluded theinterview:

I know it’s not easy, but what was between us, for many years, was important. If the two of us find this balance, the kids will feel good and feel protected.

Francesco Totti: the separation with Ilary Blasi

There separation between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti it was quite stormy. Now the two have taken two different paths: the presenter of The Island of the Famous she is officially engaged to Bastian Muller, a famous entrepreneur, while the former Roma captain has started a cohabitation with Noemi Bocchi.