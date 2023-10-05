On September 27, 2023, Francesco Totti he turned 47. On the occasion of the former Roma captain’s birthday, Noemi Bocchi thought of a truly original and super luxurious gift for her partner. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi represent one of the couples most loved and talked about in the world of the web and in the world of television. On the occasion of the 47th birthday of the former Roma captain, Noemi Bocchi he thought of something special. In detail, she organized a surprise truly unforgettable for the man who has been by his side for more than a year now.

Therefore, in addition to the romantic dinner organized in the attic of Vigna Clara in northern Rome, the influencer and Ilary Blasi’s ex-husband became the protagonists of aoriginal experience. This is another party organized far from the capital and in which the people and friends closest to them were also involved.

With the excuse of going to Genoa to watch the football match, Noemi Bocchi took her boyfriend to the French Riviera where an incredible awaited them yacht. Right inside the immense vessel the celebration took place mega party together with their children and friends. In fact, Isabel and Chanel were also present at the event daughters born from the marriage with Ilary Blasi, and the boyfriend of the second daughter, Cristian.

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi: photos of the dream weekend

The weekly “Chi Magazine” documented everything. The newspaper led by Alfonso Signorini published a series of photos portraying the dream weekend. The images in question confirm that the couple has not given up on jet ski rides and reiterate that the love story between Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi continues well.