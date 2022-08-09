After announcing the end of the marriage with Ilary Blasi, Francesco Totti he is always at the center of new gossip that sees him as the protagonist. According to some rumors that are becoming increasingly insistent on the web, the footballer would have a clandestine relationship with Noemi Bocchi. A photo has recently popped up showing them together in airport. Let’s find out all the details together.

The alleged acquaintance between Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi is enriched more and more than details. This time to unveil a new background on their alleged clandestine relationship was the newspaper “Leggo” which published one photo of the player who portrays him together with his alleged partner.

The shot in question dates back to last January and shows the former captain of Roma in the companion of a woman with the blond hair and two other people. There woman in question has her face covered by the mask. However, it seems to be the probable flame of Ilary Blasi’s ex-husband.

Although no confirmation or denial has yet been received from those directly involved, it now seems clear that the spark has sprung between Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi. According to the latest gossip, it seems that the couple are spending thesummer together in a secret way. Indeed, to pinch them on vacation on the Roman coast he was the “Messenger”.

Francesco Totti: what the agreement reached with Noemi Bocchi foresees

It’s not all. The latest updates reveal that the former footballer and his alleged flame have taken a agreement. The latter plans to keep their relationship a secret until one exact dateprecisely until the separation practices with Ilary Blasi. In fact, only after this moment will the two be able to go out into the light of day.