Over the past few hours the name of Francesco Totti returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the sentimental issues related to his new partner Noemi Bocchi have nothing to do with it. The reason, in fact, is even more serious: let’s find out together what’s going on.

The story related to Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi regarding anti-money laundering it is affecting not only the pages of the main gossip newspapers but also the risk managers of the Bank of Italy. In fact, according to what he reports The truthit seems that they are investigating some money movements of the former footballer.

This is what was stated by risk manager of the Bank of Italy:

The customer reported that these are payments that he makes for his days spent at the Monte Carlo casino as he is passionate about gambling.

Francesco Totti, therefore, justified these money movements by stating that he is a player habitual and therefore often needs cash.

According to what has emerged, it seems that the former Roma captain is an avid player and bettor. Detail that has not gone unnoticed by the various newspapers, according to which this is one of the many reasons why the separation from took place Ilary Blasi.

At the moment the interested party has not confirmed or denied the gossip in circulation. Francesco Totti, therefore, preferred to remain silent about this story which in recent days has been causing the pages of the main newspapers to chat, not about gossip but also about investigation.

Francesco Totti appears fat: body shaming is unleashed on the web

On the occasion of the arrival of 2023 Francesco Totti wanted to wish a happy new year to all his fans by posting a photo on his Instagram profile. Nothing strange if only web users hadn’t noticed a detail that triggered the body shaming.

The former Roma captain appeared to have gained weight. In fact, many argue that the man would have put some kilo more on the occasion of the Christmas holidays. Not only. There are also those who blame the increase in her body weight on Noemi Bocchi. These are the words you read in a comment written by a user: