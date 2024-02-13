Francesco Totti responds to Ilary Blasi's accusations: “She's richer than me” – Curler

The feud between them doesn't stop Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. After the accusations that the now former presenter of the Island of the Famous has made against her ex-husband, Francesco Totti has decided to reply and have her say about what is happening. Let's find out together what her words were.

Ilary Blasi he would have accused Francesco Totti of being late with his maintenance allowance and of squandering money on gambling. This is what his lawyers filed:

Casino, amounts equal to 6.5 times what he allocates to his children. And yet she does not want to pay for the guardianship costs (necessary to protect her children) which would have an annual cost of not even about a fifteenth of her casino bets and, lastly, not even for the extraordinary maintenance of the water system of the family home .

After what was declared by the former presenter of theIsland of the Famous, Francesco Totti has decided to reply and respond to his ex-wife's accusations. In detail, the former footballer broke the silence through his entourage. According to what her lawyers revealed, the presenter would be much richer than Totti himself. In fact, according to what was declared in 'Corriere, it seems that Ilary Blasi, only with the documentary Uniquewould have collected a good amount 700 thousand euros.

Ilary Blasi

But it didn't end here. Among the accusations that Ilary Blasi has made against his ex-husband, there is the one according to which the former footballer would not allow his daughter Isabel to attend skating lessons. This accusation was also denied by the former footballer's lawyers, who stated the following:

That if this had really been the case they would have received a complaint for child abandonment which instead did not happen.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this will evolve affair much talked about by the main gossip newspapers and beyond.