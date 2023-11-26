In recent days the name of Ilary Blasi is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers due to the release of Uniquethe documentary in which the presenter ofIsland of the Famous is told and in which he reveals previously unpublished background information on the separation from Francesco Totti. But how did the former footballer react to the publication of the documentary? Let’s find out together.

Unpublished background on the reaction offormer footballer of Roma upon the release of his ex-wife’s documentary gives her ‘Novella 2000’. According to what was revealed by the well-known weekly, after the release of Unique the former Pupone would have flown in China. This is what the newspaper declared:

After Francesco, in September 2022, had given an interview to Aldo Cazzullo for the ‘Corriere della Sera’ in which he told what happened with his ex-wife, Ilary had not made any statements. While he did it now after a year of silence on the matter.

And, continuing with the revelation‘Novella2000’ also reveals that:

So what did the former captain do as a result? The sports newspaper wrote that the former Roma captain would have decided to move away from the capital for a while. China direction, due to work commitments related to the world of football.

But it didn’t end here. In addition to ‘Novella2000’, ‘FanPage’ also revealed Francesco Totti’s trip to China, while Ilary Blasi flew to New York to celebrate her first anniversary with Bastian. These were the words of the well-known portal in this regard: