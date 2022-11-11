Following the turbulent separation with Ilary Blasi, Francesco Totti has found love again with Noemi Bocchi. After a few months of dating, the couple decided to move in together. This was demonstrated by some shots published by the weekly “Chi” which portray the two visiting a luxurious apartment. Let’s find out all the details together.

Francesco Totti has filed the marriage with Ilary Blasi and found serenity with another woman, Noemi Bocchi. The new couple does not stop being talked about on social media, especially following the numerous rumors on coexistence.

In fact, the former footballer and his new girlfriend are looking for a new home that can become theirs love nest. Recently some paparazzi they photographed the two around Rome in the company of their respective daughtersIsabel and Noemi Bocchi’s daughter.

According to what the weekly led by Alfonso Signorini, the couple would have aimed a super luxurious apartment in which to start a coexistence. These were the words reported by the newspaper:

It is not just any home. We are talking about penthouse and super-attic in a luxury condominium between northern Rome and the city center. The fact that with Totti and Noemi there are also the girls suggests that the house they are visiting will be their love nest, the one where they will live and where their children will live, based on the separation agreements.

Francesco Totti: the relationship with Noemi Bocchi

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi have announced theirs separation early summer 2022. Meanwhile their respective lawyers are handling the separation agreements, the reaction between the former captain of Roma and Noemi Bocchi it always becomes more serious. According to what was declared by Totti, the attendance with the current girlfriend it would start on New Year’s Eve and then consolidated in March.