Francesco Totti is still one vote paparazzi. By now we are certain about the truth of his new reaction

It now seems impossible to talk about anything else: the end of the marriage between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi is on everyone’s lips. Between the two well-known Romans there was an air of crisis as early as September 2021. At the time, to arouse the attention of the fans, it was the fact that Ilary did not send greetings to Totti for his 45th birthday via social media.

In fact, interrupting what was in effect a custom. The rumors got more and more intense when Ilaryin December, he decided to do a voyage in Lapland without his pup. To make the fans even more suspicious was the fact that, to accompany her on that journey, there was Luca Tommasini, world famous choreographer.

Now that the official news of the breakup is given, the rumors have started to go crazy, bringing the truth to the surface. It seems that the former Roma champion yes a life has now been redoneand the shots that the paparazzi managed to make him are confirmed.

In fact, Totti has been photographed several times as he leaves a woman’s house. Who is it about? But say Noemi Bocchi obviously, that by now has a full-fledged relationship with Totti. The photos are published by the weekly magazine Chi, by Alfonso Signorini.

Francesco is photographed both as he entered Noemi’s house, at around 9.30 pm, and as he left it, the next day, around 10.30 am. The whole story is told on the GossipeTv portal. These are the words that can be read on the site: Just a few days ago, as the paparazzi tell, Totti is seen entering at 21.30 from the gate leading to the Bocchi house.

Around ten thirty the next morning, Noemi left the house with her ten-year-old daughter, she had by her ex-husband Mario Caucci. The young woman knew she was being followed by photographers and she hoped with this move to take them with her and to leave her house free.

From where, in fact, a few minutes later, Francesco Totti appeared aboard a motorcycle, launched at full speed away from the danger zone ”. It now seems clear that this story has all the appearance of a relationship and, while Totti has immediately restarted, Ilary seems to want to remain single and always shows himself in the company of his children.