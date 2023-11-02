Totti, ‘I only blame myself for spitting at Poulsen but it didn’t happen’

“Mistakes are useful. They make you grow, they help you not to make them again. I blame myself for spitting at Poulsen who, despite the television images, didn’t happen for me,” he says Francesco Totti in the interview with Walter Veltroni in the “Corriere della Sera”. “I can’t imagine spitting on a personit’s the most absurd thing and farthest from my way of understanding football and life.”

Totti, ‘sorry for how it ended but I would return to Roma for Mourinho and a defined role’

“I spent thirty years in Roma. I showed respect to everyone and gave up other jobs without making it count. I said no to Real Madrid and others because I wanted that shirt, just that yellow-red shirt that is printed inside me. The way my story with Roma ended, yes, I was sorry. The truth is that when you are no longer needed in football there is no longer any respect. If Maldini, Del Piero, Baggio, I are out of football it will mean something, right?“, underlines Francesco Totti in the interview with “Corriere della Sera”. Mourinho said he wanted you in Roma. You would like? “Of course, with a defined roleI would like to, for the reasons I said before. And I would like it with Mourinho, he’s number one, I respect him a lot. I regret not having been coached by him in my career. But I don’t want to go back to it. I don’t want to ask. At Roma they know that if they need me, for serious things, I’m happy to lend a hand. Otherwise, friends as before.”

Totti, ‘with Lippi at attention, he led me by the hand to the World Cup’

“When Lippi arrived you were at attention. I had a special relationship with him. He took me by the hand to the World Cup”, says Francesco Totti in the interview with “Corriere della Sera”. “When he came to the clinic, after the accident that could have compromised my participation, I didn’t believe it, I was shocked. And then he followed me, he came to Trigoria, he called. He is the one who gave me the strength and the opportunity to live one of the two most important days of my life as a footballer: the 2006 World Cup“. While the other important moment was “the 2001 scudetto. We were a fantastic team and the city went crazy. Unforgettable days.”

Totti, ‘I would be happy to meet Spalletti, relationship conditioned by managers’

Francesco Totti and Luciano Spalletti, a conflictual relationship during the coach’s time at Roma: but “if I met him I would greet him with affection, I would be happy. I believe there is a deep bond between us”, the words of the former Giallorossi captain interviewed by Walter Veltroni for the “Corriere della Sera”. “Also because what we went through together, when he arrived from Udine, is for me, in my life, something unrepeatable. Both on the pitch and in everyday life. I went out to dinner with him once or twice a week. Luciano was a pleasant, funny, sincere person. In the final phase our relationship was conditioned from the outsideespecially by the company’s managers or consultants, and we no longer understood each other. I’ve made mistakes too, God forbid. I believe that both of us, if we went back, would no longer be in conflict.”

Totti, ‘with Spalletti the national team knows how to be on the pitch and has fun’

Knowing Luciano Spalletti, “who is one of the best coaches, if not the best in Italy, I knew he would bring a turning point” to the national team says Francesco Totti, interviewed by “Corriere della Sera”. “The team knows how to be on the pitch, you can see that they are playing more freely, that they are having fun. The results will come, but it is still a difficult phase for Italian football. I only hope that we will be able to qualify for the European Championships and the World Cup. Eight years without taking part in the championships of the world have been tough, for those who love football.”

Totti and Ilary Blasi, ‘I would like to find a balance with her for the boys’

With Ilary Blasi “we spent twenty years together, with many very beautiful moments. Now I would just like us to find a balance between us capable of protecting the kids which are the greatest reason, for both, of love. I know it’s not easy, but what was between us, for many years, was important. If the two of us find this balance, the boys will be well and will feel protected”, the words of Francesco Totti in the interview with “Corriere della Sera”.

Totti, ‘Mancini made the wrong timing and methods, the decision is his and must be respected’

Roberto Mancini, going to Saudi Arabia, “got the timing and methods wrong. It’s his decision and it must be respected. Then go and understand the internal dynamics between him and the Federation”. Francesco Totti says so, interviewed by “Corriere della Sera”. “The difference between our twenty years and these is all in the money. But after all, if you are not a fan of the team whose shirt you wear, what should stop you from accepting the best offer? It’s football without feelings, with players always with suitcase in hand. Everything is cold, they wear headphones instead of talking to each other in the locker room.” “When we arrived at the derby fifteen days before, we thought about what we had to do: the t-shirts to show off if you won, the most elegant way to take a defeat. And the Lazio people did the same. For me and Nesta, who were friends, it was an opportunity for the same teasing that was circulating in the city. This climate created an adrenaline rush inside you… When you took to the pitch, you wanted to rock the world. Now what do you want them to care about the derby.”

Totti on betting case, ‘no to moralistic judgements, but rules must be respected’

On the case of players who bet “I don’t want to make moralistic judgments. But there are rulessuch as not to play on football matches, and those must always be respected. I would add that younger children must be protected and we need to stay close to them so that they don’t get ruined”, explains Francesco Totti in the interview with “Corriere della Sera”.

Totti, ‘the number 10s have disappeared, the role is extinct’

The numbers 10 “have disappeared because now it’s another football. It’s another vision, another way of playing. Now physique prevails over technique. When I was playing there were always, in every team in Italy or abroad, one or two very high level players. There were one or two potential number tens. Together they made the number twenty. We may have been lucky, but football was better” says Francesco Totti, interviewed by Walter Veltroni for the “Corriere della Sera”.

Has everything changed with Sacchi? “You see, ten was a different player than the other ten. He was someone who had to run less but exploit every opportunity of talent: an assist, a volley, a difficult dribble. He had to be lucid, always fresh. This is why ten returned less. Sacchi led everyone back into defense. And this made the technical space disappear for the ten considered as the fulcrum of the team, the element of surprise. Football has become more organised, but less surprising.”

Did they ask you to come back? “No. The only one was Zeman, who played a Sacchi-style game. With his 4-3-3 it was expected that I would return. Luckily on that flank there were Candela and Di Francesco who also ran for me.” How important are the wingmen of the number ten? “For me, the wingmen of the number ten are more important. In the ninety minutes they are decisive. Without one there would be no other. Think of Platini without Bonini, of Rivera without Lodetti. Gregarious is a beautiful word, not just in cycling or football. We are all followers of something or someone in life.”

Do you see a number ten in world football today? “No, it no longer exists. He is extinct, that role. And in fact I can’t find a team that excites me. But you remember Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, the Inter of the treble.” What are the qualities he must have? “Technique, obviously. But above all head speed. If you understand things before others, if you see the movements of your teammates, if you touch the ball less than necessary, you have already done yours, as number ten. I would say that this is the characteristic: see first and do first. I was lucky because I had Perrotta, Delvecchio, Di Francesco who knew and understood how I played and, in turn, knew where I would put the ball. They knew it before, too. If one has talent, that is, anticipates the normal, the whole team runs faster.”

Totti, ‘I have realized a dream and I would like another, I would like to live peacefully’

“My dream is to make another dream come true. I had one before, and I was able to make it a reality. I would like to have another one, I’m looking for it”, explains Francesco Totti in the interview with “Corriere della Sera”. “Now I would just like to live life with more serenity and tranquility, after all the problems that have occurred.”

