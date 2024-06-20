We are used to reading news of major tax evasions and probably of accusations in which a person who has evaded taxes defends himself strenuously. This is a matter of public reputation, first of all, and then a fiscal problem to be resolved. But today’s one, which concerns Francesco Totti, it is not a small fiscal issue and, above all, it is not an unresolved issue. Indeed, the former Roma captain would have paid a huge fine due to the fault of one of his accountants.

These days, it seems like more people are making the news those who pay rather than those who escape and barricade themselves behind their own “showcase” good faith. Many of the comments on social media, where the discussion is mostly gut-level, admit that it is truly remarkable news, in addition to the fact that it is often specified how Totti wanted to pay immediately. What happened to the “Pupone”?

It would have been a super one tax notice of one and a half million euros which Francesco Totti paid immediately. The news was reported this morning by ‘Repubblica’, clarifying how the former Roma captain has already “done the paperwork”.

After finishing his sporting career, Totti was in demand for his image in commercials, sporting and non-sporting events, and television programmes, receiving payments which, according to the newspaper, were not declared. An investigation by the Financial Police and the Revenue Agency revealed that it was probably an error by the accountant, who had not opened a VAT number for this income (all other taxes have always been paid).

Therefore, when thetax assessment, Totti immediately paid off the debt. His participation in television programs was therefore not just an occasional performance. It was a real professional activity, which required the opening of a VAT number. When compensation becomes important in a business, taxes must be paid. Certainly, the tax issue could influence the economic disputes linked to the separation with his ex-wife Ilary Blasi.