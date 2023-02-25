“Eternally thank you Maestro”: the former Roma captain, Francesco Totti greets Maurizio Costanzo with emotion

The disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo has shaken the whole of Italy. Not only TV and journalism of which he was certainly an icon, but also many transversal worlds and characters, who in one way or another have had to do with his greatness. Such as Roma, his favorite team, and its historic captain, Francesco Totti.

Yesterday morning, Friday 24 February 2022, Italy learned with great sadness the news of the death of Maurizio Costanzo. Although he was having with age, he was 84 years oldmany did not expect an imminent death of the one who was one of the most loved, followed and appreciated television and journalism characters of the last decades.

An infinite curriculum, that of Costanzo, which among the many entries also reported that of external communication advisor for one of the most popular Italian football teams.

Roman and Romanist, Costanzo had in fact worked as a consultant for i Giallorossi in 2021, ending his tenure a year later.

A deep bond that bound the conductor and journalist with Rome. In 2001, after the championship victory of Capello’s team, Costanzo he wanted all the Giallorossi in his program and it was a great success.

Francesco Totti’s farewell to Costanzo

A very particular bond, Costanzo also had with the historical captain of his Rome, Francesco Totti.

It was the journalist, in 2003, who advised the ‘pupone’ to collect all the jokes for which he was often teased in a book and to publish it for charity. The result was exceptional and the footballer has since become an ironic icon of the country, as well as a sporting one.

The former Magica number 10, like everyone else, learned the news of Maurizio’s death with great dismay, and wanted to greet him publicly defining him for what he was, a master.

In a Note disseminated by its press office toHandleTotti wrote: “Maurizio will always be in my heart. Eternally thank you“.

That ‘thank you’, among the many things Maurizio did for Francesco, probably refers to a particular period.

It was the 2004 and Totti was at the center of a media fuss, after the footballer had during a match in the European championship spat at an opponent.

At that moment the conductor remained very close to number 10 of the national team, he took care of take care of his image and to better manage that situation that is far from comfortable.