Continue the feud between Francesco Totti and the family of Ilary Blasi. Over the last few hours, the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’ has revealed that Francesco Totti has managed to get the better of a judicial battle that he has been carrying on for some time now against his ex-wife and his family.

According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, the former yellow-red captain managed to get the sports Center of the Longarine. This is what was revealed by the ‘Corriere della Sera’ regarding this much-talked about affair in the last few hours:

The ordinance will be enforceable on June 30, 2023. In less than two months.

In the last few hours, another rumor has been circulating about Francesco Totti and his ex-wife’s family. After the news of the eviction from the Longarina sports center, Silvia Blasi decided to send an injunction to her ex brother-in-law. The relationship between the former footballer and the sister of his ex-wife seem to have gotten worse.

To date, those directly involved have remained in silence and they preferred not to comment on what has emerged in recent days about them. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further updates on this much-talked about affair.

Furthermore, the ‘Corriere della Sera’ declared: