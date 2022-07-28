Francesco Totti, his wife and Noemi Bocchi were present in the same place, photos appear on the web

Over the last period on the web there is nothing but talk of the separation of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, in October 2021 the couple and Noemi Bocchi were present in the same restaurant. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Since Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi sanctioned the end of their marriage through an official communication, many are around on the web hypothesis on the reasons that prompted the couple to split up. Recently, next to the name of the former Roma captain, the name of Noemi Bocchi. According to what the well-informed report, the latter could be his alleged companion.

However, the weekly “Oggi” has made some public details unpublished on the separation of what was the most loved couple in Italy. According to the magazine, the former footballer, his wife and Noemi Bocchi were in the same restaurant last year. October 2021.

In fact, four months before the gossip papers launched the news on their alleged marriage crisis, on 23 October 2021 Totti and his wife were having dinner at the restaurant “La Villa”. A short distance from their table was that of Noemi Bocchi who was sitting opposite the couple. Some rumors have confirmed these rumors photo which circulate on the net.

That evening, in the room in question was also present Alex Nuccetelli, pr and friend of Totti. Currently it is not known if the former footballer and his alleged partner were already randomly attending the same places or the two already knew each other without Ilary Blasi’s knowledge. However, according to the latest updates it seems that the person concerned wants to break the silence following the gossip that saw him as a protagonist.