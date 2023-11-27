After the release of the docufilm “Unica” on Netflix in which Ilary Blasi tells the whole truth about the separation with Francesco Totti, everyone is wondering how the former footballer would have reacted. The “Corriere Della Sera” took care of revealing some background information. Let’s find out all the details together.

Over the last few days there has been nothing but talk of “Unica”, the documentary film on Netflix where Ilary Blasi tells his version of the facts about the stormy divorce with Francesco Totti. From shortcomings to doubts up to her betrayals, the 42-year-old presenter reveals how she discovered her ex-husband’s extramarital affair with Noemi Bocchi.

Released Friday 24 November on Netflix,”Unique” is already a success and has reached first place in the rankings. However, many wonder what it was reaction of the former Roma captain after watching the feature film.

To reveal a new backstory the “Corriere Della Sera” took care of it. These were the words reported by the newspaper:

If he wanted, Francesco Totti could say many things, deny others, but (almost certainly) he won’t do it, not now and not like this. To be fair, he will tell the truth about him to the judges, not even that much is missing. Already on December 4th there will be the first hearing of the encore case on Rolexes, to decide ownership, no longer just possession. For the one on divorce we have to wait until January 24, 2024.

Francesco Totti: the reaction to Ilary Blasi’s docufilm

According to some rumours, Totti would have seen Ilary Blasi’s documentary before his trip to China but he would not have been there no comment on his part if not this:

Do and say what you want.

Therefore, it seems that the former Roma captain has reacted with indifference to the “revenge” of the Roman showgirl. Could it have been the same thing for Noemi Bocchi who, through the documentary, discovered that her partner, despite already being involved in a relationship with her, would have sexually sought out her ex-wife?