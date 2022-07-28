The former Roma captain would be ready to have his say on the ongoing fake news.

Is Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi in their respective press releases they had clamored for respect for privacy in this very delicate moment. But this did not happen.

Since then the world of Italian gossip has monopolized on them by publishing rumors after rumors. The last one in chronological order seems to have made him very angry Francesco Totti.

The weekly Who also brought up the couple’s daughter Isabel which apparently was brought by Totti to the house of Noemi Bocchi. An attitude that would have infuriated Ilary that he discovered everything after hiring a private investigator.

As reported by the Corriere della Sera the former captain of Rome would have been angry and not shortly after reading the news in the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini and would be ready to break the silence.

“Francesco Totti got annoyed and can’t take it anymore. He is tired of discovering yet another exclusive revelation about the end of his marriage with Ilary Blasi every day. This is not how he would have wanted to face a painful goodbye after twenty years of love, 17 of married life and three children. Yet Francis remained silent. While others talked too much. The Giallorossi symbol has chosen a low profile from the beginning, reserve “ – reads the newspaper.

Totti would be very angry and would appear ready to speak: “Especially because little Isabel is involved, who unwittingly would have acted as a “spy”, telling her mother about the afternoons spent with her father and two new friends, Noemi Bocchi’s children. Allegations which, according to sources very close to him, are rejected as gigantic nonsense, falsehoods, hoaxes, baseless slander. Put around by those who have an interest in arousing so much media hype. But his ability to bear is at the limit. And soon he may decide to talk to him this time. Maybe three 48 hours, or in 72, it doesn’t matter. And he will certainly know how to make himself heard ”.

We’ll see if Totti actually decides to break the silence.