Francesco Totti, first Christmas with Noemi: bingo with the children. Ilary celebrates with the sisters

First Christmas without Ilary Blasi for Francesco Totti. The former Roma captain who spent the evening of December 24 with his children and his new partner, Noemi Bocchi. On social media, Totti was immortalized while playing bingo alongside Noemi and little Isabel, 6 years old, who plays with her partner’s daughter. With them also their brother Riccardo, involved in the legal dispute with Ilary Blasi for the ownership of the Longarina sports club, which he manages.

No trace instead of Ilary Blasi, who yesterday limited himself to posting a few selfies with his tongue stuck out on Instagram. Today, however, family lunch with the sisters Silvia and Melory, filmed in the stories of the showgirl while they prepare to eat.