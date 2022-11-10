Although a few months have passed since the most sensational farewell of summer 2022, the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi continues to make noise on the web. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the former footballer would have fired his lawyer. The reason? Let’s find out together!

Francesco Totti returns to occupy the news center. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip were some new ones details emerged on the dynamics of separation with Ilary Blasi. The former Roma captain would have decided to raise a Annamaria Bernardini De Pace his assignment regarding seeking a consensual settlement with his ex-wife.

Totti’s lawyer and the lawyers of the Roman presenter would have found a consensual agreement to complete the divorce. However, it seems that the former Roma captain would disagree with this decision and for this very reason it would have licensed Annamaria Bernardini De Pace.

However, still according to some rumors emerged on the net, the new girlfriend of the former footballer, Noemi Bocchi, would not stand:

The remarks of the lawyer on her continuous media exposure.

On the other hand, from the moment the lawyers dealt with the divorce between Totti and Ilary, Noemi Bocchi she always found herself at the center of the news and appeared several times in public especially in the company of the former Roma captain.

Francesco Totti: the relationship with Ilary Blasi

For what concern report between Totti and Ilary Blasi, the now ex couple would not even speak to each other. Although the two continue to live under the same roof, they both have decided to stop each form of communication. However, according to some rumors, Francesco will soon leave his mega villa in Eur to go and live in a new apartment with his partner.