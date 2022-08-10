After the announcement of the separation Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi have become the most talked about characters of this last summer. A real media fuss has arisen around them and every day new details are leaking about the end of their story. In these last hours ‘Il Corriere della Sera’ has launched a real bomb regarding the former Giallorossi captain.

Francesco Totti will be soon Pope? This is the gossip launched by ‘Il Corriere della Sera’ and which in the last few hours has been making the rounds of the web. In fact, according to what the newspaper said, Noemi Bocchithe new girlfriend of the football player, would be pregnant.

This is what is written by the well-known newspaper:

Everyone is talking about her. The latest apocryphal gossip that has been shaking the capital for three days, albeit under the radar, is that Noemi is even pregnant, obviously for a new Pupino. Despite the photos on ‘Chi’, in a Hermès dress and slippers, they show a flatter stomach.

And, continuing, ‘Il Corriere della Sera’ writes:

In spite of herself, she has the role of the husband-stealer who makes her legitimate wife suffer, thin but combative, in a marital crisis that began long before the advent of the third inconvenience.

Meanwhile, in the midst of this media fuss, it seems that Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi do not waste time to be together. In fact, it is said that she gave up her holidays in Sardinia to be close to the ex soccer player.

The new girlfriend of Francesco Totti, in fact, decided to stay a few days at the Circeo. As for Ilary Blasi, the presenter in these days is on Dolomites, deciding to stay away from that gossip that involves her every day. It is said that, very soon, Francesco Totti will break the silence to speak about her and put an end once and for all to all the rumors about her.