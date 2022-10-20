The friend of the couple Totti-Blasi believes it is not impossible for the former Roma captain to start a family with Noemi Bocchi.

We return to talk about the story Francesco Totti-Ilary Blasi in the main gossip newspapers. In the last hours the friend of the couple Alex Nuccetelli gave a long interview to the weekly Diva and Donna speaking in the round of Totti’s new life alongside Noemi Bocchi.

After several months the two have finally come out into the open with the first public releases. During the interview, the journalist asked Alex if he sees in Totti the possibility that he can recreate a new family with his new flame.

Source: Instagram

The latter replied in the affirmative, asserting without delay that another son could be safely in his plans:

“It would not surprise me at all … He has always cared about the family dimension: perhaps he would not want to remarry, but a child with Noemi could be in his plans …” – Alex’s words.

Then he was asked why the former Roma captain decided to get engaged immediately after the end of the marriage with Blasi which lasted almost 20 years. For Alex Totti, however, she has a desire for stability in his life.

“I think he is a man in search of stability … And he has chosen a woman who is already structured, who in turn has a family, children, strong principles like hers …” – he said.

Meanwhile, second Pipol Gossip Totti would have taken revenge on his now ex-wife after the theft of the rolexes. Apparently he would have left in the woman’s availability only a shoe and a slipper as a symbolic gesture.

“The Captain’s spite was so full of anger that he would have left his wife as a symbolic gesture only a shoe and a slipper …” – we read on the Instagram page.

The end of their story unfortunately happened in a stormy way and the separation will take place in court. The huge assets that the couple has accumulated in all these professional years will be shared.