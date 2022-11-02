The pupone would have denied through his friend Alex Nuccetelli of having contacted the young protagonist at Big Brother Vip.

Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the protagonists of this edition of Big Brother Vip. A few days ago she let herself go to a confession about Francesco Totti. The girl admitted that the former Roma captain wrote it on Instagram about a couple of months ago.

Pressed by Alfonso Signorini, Antonella said that Totti simply wrote him bye. This happened two months ago, so when the marriage between Ilary and Francesco was already over but the pupone was already entertaining himself with Noemi Bocchi.

Source: web

Today, Totti’s longtime friend, the personal trainer, refuted these rumors Alex Nuccetelli. Reached by biccyAlex admitted having heard Totti about the affair and the former Roma captain categorically denied having contacted the young Antonella.

“Totti at the moment is a vulnerable element and does not deserve these gossip. I have known him well, for 20 years and he would never tell me lies. When I heard Antonella at GF Vip I thought that what she said might be true, but it is not like that at all. He would never tell me lies. Yesterday he just said to me ‘Ale you have to believe me, me I didn’t even know her, I didn’t even know of its existence ‘. So it bothers me to see people who can’t defend themselves. I don’t find him cute, polite and elegant. But even if it had happened, it would have been unattractive. Sometimes keeping quiet is more uplifting” – her words.

Always referring to Antonella then, Alex continued saying:

“This Fiordelisi is a victim of today’s society. She is a bit of a repeat offender, I spoke to a person who knows her very well and she told me that she has always lived in gossip situations. I’m sorry because she is one of the few interesting things to see in the House and she also seems intelligent to me. But that jackals about unpleasant facts of others does not seem a nice thing to me. This is how jackals and vultures behave ”.

We imagine there will be a continuation in this affair with Alfonso who will report Alex’s words to Antonella.