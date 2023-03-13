Francesco Totti asks for a postponement of the hearing to lengthen the time of the separation with Ilary Blasi

According to some rumors that relations between are becoming more and more insistent Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi are becoming more and more tense. In fact, in the last few hours, the former Roma footballer would have asked for a postponement of the hearing, thus lengthening the time of separation from his ex-wife. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There first hearing for the separation between Francesco Totti Ilary Blasi had been set for 14 March. However, it was the former Roma captain who blew up the first meeting in court with his ex-wife. The latter asked for a hearing postponement because he appeared in court only a few days ago, exactly last Thursday. In light of this, he himself would not have had time to prepare his own defence.

different is theattitude by Ilary Blasi. Therefore, last October, the presenter de The Island of the Famous had asked for aanticipation of the initiation of the case. This is a request that was not accepted by the judge as the latter did not find reasons of urgency to give priority to the couple in question. In the meantime, the lawyers of the Roman showgirl have filed other deeds but we are not aware if the charge request.

The debit request consists in attributing to the other spouse the guilt of the breakdown of the marriage. “Charging” the separation means risking making the spouse lose the right to receive themaintenance allowance hey inheritance rights.

But according to which ones criteria Does the judge acknowledge the charge? only if it is confirmed violation of marital duties. In any case, although the charge has a disciplinary nature, the law maintains some safeguards such as the right to alimony granted only in case of obvious need.