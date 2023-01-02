Francesco Totti publishes a photo on social media but one detail does not go unnoticed by the fans

Over the past few hours Francesco Totti he wanted to wish a happy new year to all his fans by posting a photo on his Instagram profile. Nothing strange if only web users hadn’t noticed a detail that triggered body shaming. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Francesco Totti is always very active on social through which he shares moments of his daily life. On the occasion of the night of new Year’s Evethe former Roma captain has decided to spend a few days of vacation in You love me together with his new partner Noemi Bocchi and his children, Cristian, Isabel and Chanel.

To wish all his fans a happy new year, Ilary Blasi’s ex-husband has decided to publish one photo on his Instagram profile. The shot in question portrays him standing, with his arms crossed and his gaze fixed on the camera lens. However, a detail it has not gone unnoticed by all of his followers.

The former Roma captain appeared to have gained weight. In fact, many argue that the man would have put some kilo more on the occasion of the Christmas holidays. Not only. There are also those who attribute the guilt of the increase in her body weight to Noemi Bocchi. These are the words that you read in a comment written by a user:

It is for her that you became like this, you let yourself go. She goes back to Ilary, she looks at what this family wrecker is doing to you.

In short, in the course of a few minutes a real unleashed body shaming against the former footballer. However, some fan they disagreed and took the two defenses: