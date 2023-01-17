Thanks to an exclusive audio, new background on the mystery of the Rolex sold by Francesco Totti in Montecarlo emerges

Without any shadow of a doubt Francesco Totti he was one of the most loved and respected players in the world of football. According to some rumors, the former Roma captain would never have sold the Rolexes in Montecarlo. To prove it would be an exclusive audio of him. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

According to some theories made known by the “Dagospia” portal, Francesco Totti would have sold a prestigious one watch collection to a jeweler of Montecarlo. The latter, in turn, would put them up for sale again. However, a exclusive audio disseminated during the airing of It’s not The Arena would prove otherwise.

In a item of “Dagopsia” published on the day January 5, 2023we read that the watches in question would be two:

One with a number 10 on the strap and on the back of the case, where a date, December 9, 2013, was also engraved. On the other, however, you can see the inscription AS Roma.

Again as reported by the portal, the detail which would testify to the belonging of the Rolexes to the former Roma captain would be the written engraved above. Not surprisingly, on December 9, 2013, on the occasion of Rome’s Christmas party, the president of the team James Pallotta had given these jewels to all the players.

However, according to the words of the same player pronounced in an audio la reality seems to be another. Indeed, during the episode of It’s not The ArenaGilletti released a video in which the ex-husband of Ilary Blasi can be heard saying: