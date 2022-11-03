Il Fatto Quotidiano dropped the bomb on the bags stolen by the football player from his ex-wife

Since they announced the end of their marriage after more than 20 years of love, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi find themselves constantly at the center of gossip. There are many backstories that emerged regarding the end of the story between the former footballer and the presenter. In these last hours the newspaper il ‘Fatto Quotidiano’ has launched a real scoop about the bags that Francesco Totti would have taken from his ex-wife.

Francesco Totti has never returned the bags to Ilary Blasi. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the presenter of theIsland of the Famous he would find hers bags hidden inside a Spa. This is what the ‘Fatto Quotidiano’ reports, which revealed some background on the famous issue of designer bags.

According to what the well-known newspaper reports, it would have been Ilary Blasi who discovered the place chosen by Francesco Totti to hide his bags. In an effort to reach the Spa present in their home, the conductor of theIsland of the Famous he would find the door closed.

The showgirl at that time was with her daughter Chanel and, after having forced the door of the Spa, he would have found the bags hidden by the former football player right there. According to what the ‘Fatto Quotidiano’ reports, therefore, Francesco Totti he would not willingly return the purses he took to his ex-wife.

Recall that the case of bags stolen, along with shoes and other accessories, ended up in court. The first hearing was in early October and would not have led to the achievement of a yet agreement.

On 11 November the lawyers by Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi will come face to face to clarify once again the dynamics of separation and try to put a point on this story that seems to be infinite. We’ll see how it turns out.