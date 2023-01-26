Although a few months have passed since the first rumors about their attendance, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi continue to occupy the center of the news. Recently, some rumors have emerged on the net according to which the two would soon become parents. In light of this, Alex Nuccetelli thought about revealing the truth about the matter. Let’s find out all the details together.

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi ended up back in the news viewfinder and this time to make the couple a protagonist gossip have been the rumors about alleged pregnancy.

To spread it scoop was the Instagram YouTube page. According to the rumor, Totti and Naomi Bocchi they would be waiting for a son:

Noemi Bocchi and Francesco Totti soon parents. A friend blurts out the beautiful dream. In these hours, attention has focused on Noemi and Francesco following the interview for Diva and Donna of a dear friend of theirs, who made statements that amazed the readers of the weekly. He is none other than Alex Nuccetelli, known for being Antonella Mosetti’s ex.

However, the best friend of the former Roma captain. Indeed, Alex Nuccetelli made known the denial of the news:

It is not true what has been written, there is no child on the way. Everything was taken from an old interview of mine. But I never said they were becoming parents. They asked me if they will get married. I said ‘in the event it will be more likely to plan a child than a wedding’. But we are talking about October. I spoke about Diva and Donna months ago. I don’t understand why this news came out today. But I know 100% that she’s not pregnant. I know for sure that it is fake news currently.

The words of Francesco Totti’s best friend on Noemi Bocchi

Not long ago, Alex Nuccetelli had released some declaration about Noemi Bocchi. These had been hers words: