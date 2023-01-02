From the Maldives in ultra-exclusive multi-star resorts with Ilary, to the pop cruise with Noemi and their respective children. Francesco Totti’s New Year’s Eve is decidedly easier than those instagrammed in recent years2022 excluded given the couple crisis already widely underway between Pupone and the platinum-plated Mediaset presenter. That the mood had changed, now much more familiar than in the past, was already quite evident from the photos stolen or published on social media. Now the last tear. With the news published by Sports Courierannouncing the cruise.

After a stop in Miami on December 30, Totti would have embarked on the “Symphony of the seas” bound for the Bahamas, with a stop in Honduras. On board her, the new couple with five children: her two and his three. With Chanel who has no time to photograph the blue that surrounds the ultra-equipped ship. Launched in 2017, she is known as the largest passenger ship in the world. Just so as not to miss the stadium effect to the historic e unforgettable captain of Rome. Which will have at its disposal a golf course, a surf wave simulator, an ice skating rink and any other kind of entertainment.

One of the attractions aboard the Symphony of the Seas ship

Criticized for a few extra pounds on Instagram – where he advertised a car – the Pupone will have his problems keeping up with the food on the cruise. Her daughter Chanel, almost identical to her mother, has already posted a photo with plates of chips, chicken and other fries with a comment: “I’m going back to Rome with 20 kg more” and the disconsolate smiley. But we can swear that the shape will not be shaken. At the cost of disembarking from the Symphony and locking oneself up at the Albereta or in some other deluxe center for remise en forme. Maybe again with some children.

What is certain is that with the new companion, Totti really seems to have swerved. Apart from the long weekends in Montecarlo, where both he and Ilary – even with friends – have always been more than at home and it seems also appreciated by Noemi, this holiday is decidedly anomalous. Much less exclusive and much more familiar. Difficult to imagine Ilary in a cruise of thousands of people. While barricaded in the suite with butler.

The only advantage, at least until the start-of-the-year gossipy magazines come out, seems to be the absence of paparazzi on board. As long as the other vacationers don’t think about sending snaps and scoops to the newsrooms. Although Noemi and Totti have been widely photographed. Both after the Dagospia scoop and with the first images together. From Sabaudia to Doha. Kiss included.