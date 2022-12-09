Although a few months have now passed since the most sensational farewell of summer 2022, the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi continues to be one of the most discussed topics on the net. However, the relationship between the former footballer and Noemi Bocchi has recently ended up at the center of the gossip. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

A few months have passed since Francesco Totti e Naomi Bocchi they came out. Yet themedia attention it is always directed towards theirs love life. After deciding to start living together, public kisses and presentations with their respective children, the former Roma captain and his partner quarreled for the first time.

In fact, as happens to all couples, Totti and his partner became the protagonists of a furious quarrel. This was demonstrated by the magazine “Diva and Donna” who took some photo while the couple were in a restaurant in the city of Rome.

From the images in question we can see that the former footballer gesticulates as she bursts in tears. These are the words which can be read on the pages of the newspaper:

Is the idyll already creaking or is it just a small moment of tension between lovers? The gestures of the two lovers betray a certain tension that could revolve around the cell phone. The discussion between Totti and Noemi continues at the restaurant table and seems to become more animated. While the couple faces what appears to be a first quarrel in public, there is news on the Ilary Blasi front: the presenter was surprised with a new man, a German entrepreneur with whom she spent a weekend in Zurich.

We are currently unaware of the reason for which Ilary Blasi’s ex-husband and his new partner clashed. In every way of the web ahypothesis: given that Noemi Bocchi had a cell phone i. hand during the quarrel, the cause could be connected to the smartphones.