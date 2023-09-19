The images are making the rounds on the web: what happened in detail

Over the last few hours the names of Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi have returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The former footballer and his partner became protagonists of a moment that went viral on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours, the ‘Sport Italia’ social page has shared images of Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi which are making the rounds on the web. The former footballer and his partner were in fact caught watching, through a friend of theirs, an Instagram Story of Ilary Blasi.

️ During the match between Roma and Frosinone Primavera the Sportitalia cameras catch Totti, Noemi and friends while they watch the Instagram story of… Ilary 😳#sportitalia #totti pic.twitter.com/ZRSTsHZWRr — Sportitalia (@tvdellosport) September 18, 2023

Needless to say, the images in question are making the rounds on the web. There are many users who have commented on the gesture in recent hours Francesco and Noemi. Most people criticized the couple by defending the presenter.

Ilary Blasi, the last time she spoke about her relationship with Francesco Totti

Following the end of the marriage, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi they have never made any public statements regarding the matter. The two preferred to remain silent, although there were occasions when they spoke out on the subject. Ilary Blasi spoke about the end of the relationship with the former footballer shortly before the start of theIsland of the Famous.

Reached by Valerio Staffellicorrespondent of Strip the Newsthe presenter exposed herself with these words: