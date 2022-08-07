The deal in question should determine when the two can come out of the closet

Now there seem to be no more doubts: Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi are a couple. Although the two do everything to hide, the paparazzi are always at work and every day they leak details about their relationship. In these last hours the ‘Messenger’ has published the news that the couple has a secret agreement that establishes when they can come out.

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi do they have a secret deal? According to the ‘Messaggero’ the couple would have a pact that establishes when they can come out into the open. According to when published by the newspaper, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi will be able to be seen together in public when the divorce proceedings with Ilary Blasi will be finished.

The former footballer and his new flame would be spending the summer holidays together. These days Francesco Totti is in the villa left free by Ilary a Sabaudia and, according to the latest rumors, it seems that Noemi Bocchi has given up her holiday in Sardinia to stay close to him.

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, at what point is the separation?

After having communicated their intention to separate after 17 years of love, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi have become the most talked about characters of this summer. There have been many who could not help but wonder where the practice is separation.

To remove any doubt about the issue is once again the ‘Messenger’. According to what was declared by the newspaper, it seems that the separation practices between the former footballer and the presenter have not yet begun. It seems that Ilary and Francesco would have chosen for one lightning separation with assisted negotiation.

The files will be processed within a half month; who of competence will work hard to divide up a real one empire economic with seven companies at stake whose shares are registered not only to Francesco but also to Ilary Blasi.