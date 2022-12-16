Noemi herself published the photos on social media. It is a super penthouse with a breathtaking view.

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi they are serious. The former captain of the Rome seems to have definitely moved on after the end of the marriage with Ilary Blasi. The flirtation between the pupone and Bocchi had already been going on for a few months, but the two recently moved to a new house in the area Northern Rome.

Totti and Noemi after the first outings in disguise now do not hold back and have formalized their relationship. A few days ago Noemi also published some shots on her Instagram profile where it is possible to notice interesting details of their super penthouse in the area Stelluti vineyard where they live together.

Source: Instagram

From the shots it is possible to notice the large attic hall with huge windows and a breathtaking view. In the center a long wooden table where the hosts welcome guests.

It also appears in the published photos Tysonthe bulldog given to Cristian Totti which had been lost about a month ago.

And then the Christmas touch could not be missing with the Christmas tree to give atmosphere to the huge hall. In short, things between the two seem to be going in the right direction.

Indiscretions also speak of wedding plans together sooner or later. A project that can only be completed after Totti has received a divorce from his now ex-wife Ilary Blasi. Between the two there is an ongoing legal battle for the division of the huge real estate and corporate assets they shared.

Even Ilary apparently has moved on in the arms of Bastian Muller, a German entrepreneur with whom he spent a romantic and luxurious weekend in Switzerland. They were photographed by the photographers of the weekly Chi who tracked them down in a luxury hotel in Zurich where prices start at around 500 euros per night for a standard room.