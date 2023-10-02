Francesco Totti unexpectedly entered the Brancaccio theater in Rome accompanied by his partner Noemi Bocchi to attend Pio and Amedeo’s show, ‘Felicissimo Show’. The former Roma captain was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the audience in the room. “Francesco! Captain!”, shouted the spectators, who immediately reached for their cell phones to try to take some photos. The former footballer smiled and greeted the audience with his hand, then quickly reached his place and sat down next to Lino Banfi before the lights in the room went out. At the start of the show, Pio and Amedeo came down from the stage and approached to greet Pupone: “But what is he, The coach in the 4 ball?”, the two comedians joked amidst the audience’s laughter.