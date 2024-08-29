Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi have started following each other on Instagram again

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi are following each other on social media again: this is what was revealed by Dagospiathe site directed by Roberto D’Agostino who first reported the breakup between the two.

“For the series: I saw things that you humans, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, after the Rolex and Hermes war, have started following each other on Instagram again. But what’s going on?, Blasi would say” we read on the site.

In the meantime, the separation hearings will resume soon. In September, in fact, the two will face each other again in court.

According to what he writes Whothe weekly magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini “The case for the separation with blame between Totti and Blasi has reached a crucial stage, that of the hearing with witnesses. A question of timing, dates and evidence. And of witnesses. The bombshell dropped by Totti is the summoning of Cristiano Iovino among the witnesses, after the personal trainer confessed in an interview with Messenger of having had an intimate relationship with Blasi at the end of 2021. There is no evidence that Blasi, in response to Totti’s swipe, decided to call Noemi Bocchi to testify”.