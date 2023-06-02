Almost a year after the announcement of the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasiwe still continue to talk about the divorce between the former footballer and the presenter of theIsland of the Famous. Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the Rolex issue, one of the topics that has caused the gossip pages to chat a lot. A few hours ago the decision of the Civil Court of Rome regarding this much-talked-about affair arrived: let’s find out all the details together.

After months of great tension, the Civil Court of Rome has made its decision regarding the Rolex question, one of the most talked about cases from the pages of the main gossip newspapers. We recall that the four watches represented a source of dispute between the former footballer and the presenter who delegated the matter to their respective lawyers.

According to what has emerged, it appears that the Civil Court of Rome decided that the four Rolexes should remain at the couple’s disposal. Following this choice, the former couple will now have to undertake to find a point of agreement in order to guarantee both the use of clocks.

At the moment Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi have remained silent and have not commented on this story which has interested the most curious and gossip lovers in recent months. According to rumors, it must be said that at the moment i rolex are in the possession of Ilary Blasi. The former couple will now have to collaborate in order to ensure that both the presenter and the former footballer will be able to use the four watches.

But that’s not all. Rumors then affirmed that, although the Rolex case has reached a conclusion, the parties involved have the possibility to request the prosecution.