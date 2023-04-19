This is what emerged regarding Francesco Totti’s new partner: “He wanted Francesco Totti to give 2 thousand euros a month for each child to Ilary Blasi”

These days the names of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. At the news of the dig that the presenter launched live at her ex-husband during the first episode of theIsland of the Famous that of the provisional decision of the Court has been added. According to rumors, it seems that Naomi Bocchi had prompted the former footballer to refuse the proposal of Ilary Blasi’s lawyer.

In the last few hours the rumors according to which Naomi BocchiFrancesco Totti’s new partner, would have pushed the former footballer to refuse a proposal made by the lawyer of Ilary Blasi to reach an agreement on the separation.

In fact, rumors have revealed that Noemi Bocchi would have done a lot pressure on his new partner to push him to get a deal. The friends of Francesco Totti’s partner would have revealed that the woman suggested to her boyfriend to pay an amount equal to 6 thousand euros per month, a cost which corresponds to 2,000 euros per month for each child.

At the moment it is only about gossip, as the news that has been circulating in the last few hours has no foundation. Those directly involved continue to remain silent and not to expose themselves in regards to this much-talked-about affair which sees them as protagonists these days.

Island of the FamousIlary Blasi and the dig launched live at Francesco Totti: here’s what the presenter did

The new edition of theIsland of the Famous has finally opened its doors. Everyone could not help but notice the words that the landlady Ilary Blasi pronounced at the beginning of the episode: the mega dig at her ex-husband Francesco Totti it did not go unnoticed.

As soon as I entered the studioIsland of the Famousthe presenter began with these words:

Many things have changed: as you know, a man who was close to me, who was by my side, is no longer there. I’m talking about Nicola Savino.

Even if Ilary was referring to Nicholas Savinolast year’s columnist, everyone couldn’t help but notice a real dig at Francesco Totti.