While Ilary Blasi is enjoying relaxation in Thailand, rumors have begun to circulate in the capital about the alleged legal battle that the presenter and her ex-husband are pursuing. Although it seemed that the couple had managed to reach an agreement for a consensual separation, in fact, today things have definitely changed.

At this point Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti they are enjoying their separate lives; the first in Miami with Noemi Bocchi, the second in Asia with her new love.

The two ex-spouses also seemed to have found a peaceful agreement for the separation but it seems that, despite the numerous meetings the two have made during the holidays, they have not managed to resolve the matter consensual manner the things.

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi: new war in court

The well informed on the matter Totti-Blasi, they swore that the soccer player and the showgirl they had managed to reach a more or less consensual agreement on the separation and on how to divide their possessions; apparently, though, things are change quickly.

According to the weekly Oggi, in fact, the war began some time ago with blows of rolex And luxury bags it is not over yet and, in fact, a new and long one would be about to start for the two ex-spouses legal battle.

The lawyers are already preparing for that date. Because by now the possibilities of a out of court settlement they get thinner and thinner.

let the magazine know, which also explains that the reasons for the lack of agreement between the former Roma captain and his ex-wife would also be linked to the recent investigations on “mysterious money movements presumably related to gamble”.

According to someone, Ilary would have been the one to mark the ex-husband at authority; the woman’s lawyer, however, promptly denied the insinuation.

He knew nothing about money movements to and from abroad highlighted in the investigation by the newspaper La Verit and reported as suspect by the competent bodies.

did he know Alexander Simeon.

The accounts subject to the report belonged exclusively to Mr Totti, with the trust that marks any solid marriage relationship, has never effected them any kind of control.

the lawyer reiterated. The court hearing is set for March 14 but according to the well informedit will be difficult for the affair to conclude like this!