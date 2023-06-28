The presenter handed over the keys to the Longarina sports center to the former footballer

Since they announced the end of the marriage after more than twenty years of love, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi are without a doubt the main protagonists of gossip. Over the last few hours, the names of the presenter and the former footballer have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the first signs of peace are starting to emerge between the two. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Peace made between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi? In these hours the news of the gesture of which the presenter of theIsland of the Famous she would have made herself the protagonist towards her ex-husband. In fact, according to the rumors, it seems that Ilary has handed over to Francesco Totti the keys of the Longarina sports centre.

With this gesture, Francesco Totti regains possession of this sports Center. A few weeks ago the structure, headquarters of the Totti Soccer Schoolcaused many newspapers to chat as the tensions between the presenter and the former footballer meant that the ‘Enzo Totti Memorial’ was cancelled.

We recall that the father offormer footballer passed away prematurely a few years ago due to the coronavirus. For this reason, the former yellow and red captain wanted to organize an event in his memory in the sports field of the Longarina. This year, however, the existing tensions with Ilary Blasi did not allow Francesco Totti to organize the event in memory of his father.

This is what the Totti family lawyer had reported about the structure:

Padlocks were placed on the gates in a totally arbitrary manner and in the absence of a provision from the judicial authority.

Today, however, after months of tension, a agreement. According to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’, the Blasi family is committed to the resistance of the keys of the Longarina sports field to the Totti family.