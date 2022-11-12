The two former spouses appeared before the judge to tell their truths: this is what happened

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi they met in court to tell their truths about the story of the thefts of Rolexes and designer bags and shoes. The two former spouses, in order not to meet outside the court, arrived at different times. Here’s what happened during the second hearing.

The second took place on Friday 11 November court hearing of the trial involving Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. Recall that this summer the two announced with a press release the end of their love, which lasted more than twenty years. Upon their arrived in Court, neither Ilary nor Francesco have issued statements to journalists. The same behavior was also adopted by their lawyers.

Before the second hearing of the lawsuit that sees the former footballer and the presenter as protagonists, everyone could not help but notice a detail. According to what emerged, it seems that the two former spouses, in order not to meet, arrived at different times.

In particular, Ilary Blasi arrived aboard a BMW with a black suit and designer sunglasses. Accompanying her presenter is her sister who, once the hearing is over, makes her get into the car and takes her home.

As for Totti, however, the former Giallorossi captain arrived in court aboard his Smart. Although the evening has already fallen, the player has lowered the Sun visor of the machine in order to avoid any prying eyes.

During the second hearing which took place yesterday, no one agreement was joined between the two former spouses. These were the words of the former footballer’s lawyer: